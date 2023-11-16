Smartphone brand vivo official partner for UEFA EURO 2024

In a pivotal collaboration, vivo is set to play a key role at the much-anticipated UEFA EURO 2024, slated to unfold in Germany next summer.Designated as the Official Partner and the official smartphone for UEFA EURO 2024, vivo will spotlight its cutting-edge smartphone technology on the global football stage, says a press release.The company aims to engage fans through exclusive brand moments and fan experiences, showcasing its commitment to delivering consumer-first technology and flagship smartphones designed to make pro-level photography accessible for everyone.The UEFA EURO championship stands as one of the premier sporting events globally, drawing an audience of over five billion fans. Throughout UEFA EURO 2024, football enthusiasts will have the opportunity to deeply immerse themselves in the experience, thanks to a range of activities supported by vivo.Prior to each game, fans can join in with leading DJs, uniting over their shared passion for music and football. Additionally, vivo will collaborate with UEFA to present the "Player of the Match" ceremony after each game, celebrating outstanding players alongside the audience.Working closely with UEFA, vivo aims to captivate football fans across the world and share in the excitement that the tournament is bound to evoke.As part of this partnership, vivo will provide support by equipping UEFA EURO 2024 staff with vivo flagship smartphones, contributing to the seamless execution of the event.In 2021, as the official partner of UEFA EURO 2020, vivo initiated a compelling social media campaign, urging fans to capture and share their cheers and joyful moments during the tournament.Fan-generated content took centre stage at the opening and closing ceremonies, demonstrating vivo's dedication to fan engagement.Moreover, leveraging its proprietary AI technology, vivo restored memorable photos of iconic moments in the tournament's history, presenting them as a heartfelt gift for the 60th anniversary of the European Championship.Continuing its commitment, vivo also sponsored a fortunate fan's dream trip to the Championship Final in response to an initiative started by fellow football enthusiasts on social media. vivo's support for football extends to other global events as well.