Startup Spark 2023 held at Uttara University

Thursday, 16 November, 2023
Published : Thursday, 16 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Uttara University's School of Business organised a day-long entrepreneurial festival, titled 'Startup Spark 2023' at the Permanent Campus Auditorium of Uttara University recently.

Professor Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha, Vice-Chancellor, Uttara University, inaugurated the ceremony as the chief guest, says a press release.

Maj Gen Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, Ex Engineer in Chief, Bangladesh Army, attended this program as a guest of honour. Members from Uttara University Board of Trustees were also present in the program.

The Festival included various segments, such as Entrepreneurial Expo, Poster Presentation Contest by the Undergrad students of the UU School of Business, an Interactive Seminar and story-telling session along with an amazing Cultural Event at the state-of-the-art permanent campus of Uttara University.

In the first session, Entrepreneurs told the stories from their own life. The graduate entrepreneur students of School of Business shared the entrepreneurial journeys of their business startups. Masud Kabir, Managing Director, Motex Group, moderated the session.

Kabir stated that problems and challenges are inevitable. An entrepreneur has to face several problems but the problems and challenges create idea that, if nurtured, can lead to innovation.

Kazi Tareq Ullah, Chairman, Department of Business Administration, delivered welcome speech in the inaugural session. In his speech, he stated that the School of Business produces not only skilled job holders but also produces successful entrepreneurs.

Maj Gen Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, Ex Engineer in Chief, Bangladesh Army, gave some guidelines that are essential to be a successful entrepreneur in light of the 'Important Human Virtues in reshaping the performance of young professionals in today's world.' Prof. Dr. Kamrul Alam Khan, Vice Chancellor, BSFMSTU, stated the importance of Outcome Based Education in today's world.

Zia Ashraf, Co-Founder and COO, Chaldal attended the second session as the Resource person to discuss about the roles of education and educational institutions in creating entrepreneurial mindsets. Dean, School of Business, Professor Dr A S M Shahabuddin moderated this session.

Professor Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha emphasised on learning technological knowledge, language skill and depth of subjective knowledge to be a successful entrepreneur. She said, "Prepare yourself first, then enter the business."

The Registrar, Additional Registrar, Deans and Chairpersons of different schools and departments of Uttara University graced the occasion with their valuable presence.]




