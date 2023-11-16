Video
Thursday, 16 November, 2023, 5:12 AM
Home Business

Bikroy wins eComm Movers Award for the 2nd times

Published : Thursday, 16 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Business Desk

Bikroy wins eComm Movers Award for the 2nd times

Bikroy wins eComm Movers Award for the 2nd times

Bikroy, a leading classifieds company in Bangladesh, recently has been honored with the 'eCommerce Movers Award (eCMA)' by the e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) for its outstanding contribution to the country's eCommerce sector.

Recognized as the 'Best Classifieds eCommerce Platform' at the eCMA event, Eshita Sharmin, Chief Executive Officer of Bikroy received the award from the State Minister for ICT, Zunaid Ahmed Palak recently, says a press release.

This prestigious recognition is a great achievement for Bikroy, who was also a Silver Sponsor of the event. A classified platform is an online marketplace where users can post, browse, and trade goods or services through categorized listings. A total of 34 companies were awarded the e-Commerce Movers Award 2023 for their noteworthy contributions.

The event featured Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury as the chief guest. Notable attendees included Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Post and Telecommunication Minister Mostafa Jabbar, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Advisor of e-CAB Nahim Razzak, e-CAB President Shomi Kaiser, General Secretary Muhammad Abdul Wahed Tomal, Director and e-CMA Convener Khondoker Tasfin Alam, along with other executive members.

About winning the award Eshita Sharmin, CEO of Bikroy shared her thought stating, "We are delighted to have been bestowed with such a great honor.

I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to eCAB, for cultivating a culture of innovation and excellence within the digital ecosystem.

At Bikroy, we have always strived to move forward by empowering people, and we remain fully committed to this objective in the future.

This recognition is a testament to our unwavering dedication to this cause and it provides us with the impetus to continue our efforts in this direction."




