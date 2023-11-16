Bank Asia provides biometric devices to businesswomen

Bank Asia Ltd has provided smart phones and biometric devices to women entrepreneurs in Kishoreganj aiming to accelerate their capacity-building, enhance sustainable empowerment and step up banking service delivery, in and around their community, says a press release.According to the press release, the devices were handed over by Abul Kalam Azad, Deputy Commissioner of Kishoreganj district at a recent function presided over by Ziaul Hasan, Deputy Managing Director of Bank Asia, held at Shilpakala Academy, Kishoreganj.Among others, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Directorate Kamruzzaman Khan and Deputy Commissioner of Women Affairs Directorate Md. Mamun Ur Rashid also spoke on the program titled 'Nari Uddyogta Unnayane Arthik Antorvukti'.The smart phones and biometric devices were provided to women entrepreneurs as tools for business development. Based on the progress in business and merchant activities, they will be offered necessary loans for graduation of their entrepreneurship.It is mentionable that Bank Asia provided the devices to 800 women micro-merchants under a project funded by Bill and Malinda Gates Foundation.Currently, Bank Asia has around 58,000 Micro Merchants across the country who are extending banking supports to people living in remote geographical locations and disbursing government-provided social safety-net payment to beneficiaries.In Kishoreganj, there are 2,679 micro merchants, of whom a mentionable numbers are female.