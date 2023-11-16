Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 November, 2023, 5:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bank Asia provides biometric devices to businesswomen

Published : Thursday, 16 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Business Desk

Bank Asia provides biometric devices to businesswomen

Bank Asia provides biometric devices to businesswomen

Bank Asia Ltd has provided smart phones and biometric devices to women entrepreneurs in Kishoreganj aiming to accelerate their capacity-building, enhance sustainable empowerment and step up banking service delivery, in and around their community, says a press release.

According to the press release, the devices were handed over by Abul Kalam Azad, Deputy Commissioner of Kishoreganj district at a recent function presided over by Ziaul Hasan, Deputy Managing Director of Bank Asia, held at Shilpakala Academy, Kishoreganj.

Among others, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Directorate Kamruzzaman Khan and Deputy Commissioner of Women Affairs Directorate Md. Mamun Ur Rashid also spoke on the program titled 'Nari Uddyogta Unnayane Arthik Antorvukti'.

The smart phones and biometric devices were provided to women entrepreneurs as tools for business development. Based on the progress in business and merchant activities, they will be offered necessary loans for graduation of their entrepreneurship.

It is mentionable that Bank Asia provided the devices to 800 women micro-merchants under a project funded by Bill and Malinda Gates Foundation.

Currently, Bank Asia has around 58,000 Micro Merchants across the country who are extending banking supports to people living in remote geographical locations and disbursing government-provided social safety-net payment to beneficiaries.

In Kishoreganj, there are 2,679 micro merchants, of whom a mentionable numbers are female.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Industrialist Sobhan Honorary Consul of Uruguay
S Africa fines StanChart for currency manipulation
BD migrants face problems doing business in Paris
‘Tax hiking on tobacco a must to rein in smoking’
DNCC, Borak share stakes in Hotel Sheraton under HC order
GoZayaan gives hefty rebate in hotels, flights on bKash payment
Smartphone brand vivo official partner for UEFA EURO 2024
Startup Spark 2023 held at Uttara University


Latest News
Election schedule: Over 30 vehicles vandalised, set ablaze in 6 districts
Shami rattles New Zealand as India reach final
Man held with firearms Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh to import 3.8 million tonnes refined petroleum
Human hauler torched in Sylhet
Crude bombs explode near BNP office
AL welcomes schedule, start selling nomination from Nov 17
Mahmudullah to miss New Zealand tour due to injury
LDA announces 6am-2pm hartal protesting election schedule
Police foil BNP procession in Sylhet
Most Read News
Chhatra Dal leader arrested for planning arson attack on launch
RMG workers' leader Babul goes missing
214 platoons of BGB deployed centering blockade, RMG unrest
CEC to announce polls schedule at 7pm
No scope of dialogue as time is over: Obaidul Quader
BNP must shun violence
Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' crosses Rs 100 crore mark at box office
Jatiya Sangsad election on January 7
Peter Haas expresses concern over violent political speech against US embassy officials
Minimum wage structure should be ensured in South Asia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft