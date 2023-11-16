Video
BEF holds workshop on strengthening apprenticeship in Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 16 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF), in collaboration with the ProGRESS Project of the ILO Country Office for Bangladesh, organized and conducted a daylong workshop on "Strengthening the Apprenticeship System in Bangladesh" at its Gulshan office on Wednesday, says a press release.

The objectives of the workshop were to discuss the ILO's recommendations for apprenticeship programmes and promote such programs in Bangladesh.

A.N.M. Tanjel Ahsan, National Program Officer, ProGRESS project of ILO and Joha Jamilur Rahman, Sr. Training Coordinator, BEF, moderated the workshop. A total of 45 participants (Female-05 & Male-40) attended the program.

Topics that came up for discussion during the workshop include the overall strengthening of the apprenticeship program in Bangladesh, a move toward private-sector led apprenticeship programs instead of the existing donor-based ones, and the need to clarify the differences between apprenticeships and internships. Representatives from the ILO, BEF, and various sectors took part in the discussion.

The participants pointed out that a few apprenticeship programs were regularlybeing held by companies. A common forum for existing institutions (BTEB, BMET, NSDA, etc.) to prioritize the Quality Apprenticeship with a yearly follow up and strategic alignment may encourage other companies to take initiatives for new apprenticeship programs.

They also proposed a dual financing model for the Quality Apprenticeships where the governmentwill be responsible for seventy percent of the investment while the industry the remaining thirty.

The programme ended with the closing remarks and call to lunch by Farooq Ahmed, Secretary-General and CEO, BEF.




