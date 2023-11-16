Stocks edge up as city life turns almost normal amid blockade

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up on Wednesday as city life including overall business activities was almost normal on Wednesday amid the 5th spell of a fresh 48-hour nationwide blocked enforced by the anti-government parties from 6 am on the day.DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 8.36 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 6,258.18. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 3.93 points to finish at 2,120.75 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 3.14 points to close at 1,360.14.At DSE, out of the day's 297 securities, prices of 66 securities closed higher against 79 losing issues.The day's trade value at the DSE increased to Taka 6,450 million which was Taka 3,404.90 million at the previous session of the week.At the CSE its major CASPI 31.03 points up at 18,546.98. At the CSE, 135 issues were traded. Of those, 46 closed higher and 36 closed lower when 48.51 lakh shares worth Taka 18.50 crore changed hands.