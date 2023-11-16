Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 November, 2023, 5:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks edge up as city life turns almost normal amid blockade

Published : Thursday, 16 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up on Wednesday as city life including overall business activities was almost normal on Wednesday amid the 5th spell of a fresh 48-hour nationwide blocked enforced by the anti-government parties from 6 am on the day.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 8.36 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 6,258.18. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 3.93 points to finish at 2,120.75 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 3.14 points to close at 1,360.14.

At DSE, out of the day's 297 securities, prices of 66 securities closed higher against 79 losing issues.

The day's trade value at the DSE increased to Taka 6,450 million which was Taka 3,404.90 million at the previous session of the week.

At the CSE its major CASPI 31.03 points up at 18,546.98. At the CSE, 135 issues were traded. Of those, 46 closed higher and 36 closed lower when 48.51 lakh shares worth Taka 18.50 crore changed hands.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Industrialist Sobhan Honorary Consul of Uruguay
S Africa fines StanChart for currency manipulation
BD migrants face problems doing business in Paris
‘Tax hiking on tobacco a must to rein in smoking’
DNCC, Borak share stakes in Hotel Sheraton under HC order
GoZayaan gives hefty rebate in hotels, flights on bKash payment
Smartphone brand vivo official partner for UEFA EURO 2024
Startup Spark 2023 held at Uttara University


Latest News
Election schedule: Over 30 vehicles vandalised, set ablaze in 6 districts
Shami rattles New Zealand as India reach final
Man held with firearms Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh to import 3.8 million tonnes refined petroleum
Human hauler torched in Sylhet
Crude bombs explode near BNP office
AL welcomes schedule, start selling nomination from Nov 17
Mahmudullah to miss New Zealand tour due to injury
LDA announces 6am-2pm hartal protesting election schedule
Police foil BNP procession in Sylhet
Most Read News
Chhatra Dal leader arrested for planning arson attack on launch
RMG workers' leader Babul goes missing
214 platoons of BGB deployed centering blockade, RMG unrest
CEC to announce polls schedule at 7pm
No scope of dialogue as time is over: Obaidul Quader
BNP must shun violence
Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' crosses Rs 100 crore mark at box office
Jatiya Sangsad election on January 7
Peter Haas expresses concern over violent political speech against US embassy officials
Minimum wage structure should be ensured in South Asia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft