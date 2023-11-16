FBCCI Prez urges political parties to shun violence

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam urged the opposition political parties to shun all kinds of violent activities for the sake of national economy."A very stable political and economic environment has been prevailing in the country for the last few years, which is very important for business, trade and economy," he said on Wednesday."But, due to the recent violent activities of political parties, the country's business, trade and investment are at risk. At the same time, there is a deliberate attempt to create chaos in the ready-made garment sector," he added.Mahbubul made the request while chairing a view-exchange meeting with the business leaders from various sectors, economists and former leaders of FBCCI on the prevailing trade and economic situation of the country.The meeting was held at the Gulshan office of the FBCCI presided Mahbubul Alam. The meeting discussed various issues including ongoing political violence, dollar crisis, inflation, control of import of luxury goods, bank loans, foreign exchange reserves, ensuring business friendly environment and opening up of LCs.Stating that the country's political unrest is pushing the national economy to uncertainty, the FBCCI president said the prevailing situation is severely disrupting the country's supply chain and thus affecting production, market prices and export and services sectors as well.Mahbubul said that the wage board was formed earlier based on the demands of the workers and employees in the garment sector and it fixed the fresh wages following discussions with both the workers and employers terming it as a very positive step."Despite this, attempts are being made to create chaos in the ready-made garment sector," he said, adding that the genuine workers could never be involved in any destructive activity.Besides, the FBCCI President urged the Bangladesh Bank (BB) to play a more effective role in solving the dollar crisis and controlling inflation.He also requested the authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted energy supply to continue the production system in the factories.Former FBCCI President Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed suggested the FBCCI to organize businessmen solidarity rallies in participation of all the chambers, associations across the country against the current violent political activities.Former FBCCI president Sheikh Fazle Fahim called for refraining from political violence at this moment of economic crisis.He advised the FBCCI to form a committee to strengthen coordination between the relevant stakeholders including BB, Commerce Ministry, NBR and Agriculture Ministry to deal with the economic crisis. Besides, he urged the FBCCI to take initiative against the existing violent programme.Referring to the involvement of outsiders in the recent violent incidents in the garment sector, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said that real workers can never set fire to their factories. He alleged that there is an attempt intentionally to create chaos in the RMG sector.Former principal secretary to the Prime Minister and advisor of FBCCI M Abdul Karim, Research Director of CPD and Panel Advisor Khandaker Golam Moazzem, Chairman of Policy Exchange Bangladesh and Panel Advisor of FBCCI Dr. Masrur Reaz participated at the meeting among others.