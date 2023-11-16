Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 November, 2023, 5:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Peace returns in RMG factories: BGMEA

Published : Thursday, 16 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Business Desk

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Tuesday said that peaceful environment has been restored at the RMG factories in the capital and adjoining Ashulia, Gazipur, Savar areas.

Under the circumstances, the BGMEA has decided to open all the closed factories of Ashulia on Wednesday. But, at the same time they requested the law enforcement agencies to ensure adequate safety in the factories.

In a press release sent to the media this evening about the current labour situation in the RMG industry, the BGMEA said that production activities are now going on in full swing in the garment factories while there was no incident of labor unrest in any factory on Tuesday.

The BGMEA also said that in response to their call, the workers of all the closed garment factories in Ashulia area are eager to return to their work.

The workers have also assured the owners that they would work properly in the factories if those are opened. In view of this, all the closed factories will be reopened on Wednesday.

It may be noted that the government has recently announced a new minimum wage of Taka 12,500 for the garment workers. The workers have long been demanding for a further increase in wages.

The release said several factories have already been vandalized and set on fire centering the labour movement. Due to this, several garment factories were closed in Ashulia, Mirpur and other places.

Responding to BGMEA's call, three closed garment factories at Kashimpur and Konabari areas have already been reopened when workers expressed their interest to return to work. As a result, the BGMEA said that all factories in Kashimpur and Konabari areas are now running normally.

According to the BGMEA, some garment factories in the capital's Mirpur still remained closed while discussions are going on in these factories. If the workers want to work, then the factories would be reopened.

BGMEA has also called for ensuring a sound law and order situation and peaceful environment in the industrial areas by providing security to all types of industrial establishments including garment factories.

However, the Association has also requested all concerned to work cautiously so that no worker or employee and owner become subjected to any kind of harassment.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Industrialist Sobhan Honorary Consul of Uruguay
S Africa fines StanChart for currency manipulation
BD migrants face problems doing business in Paris
‘Tax hiking on tobacco a must to rein in smoking’
DNCC, Borak share stakes in Hotel Sheraton under HC order
GoZayaan gives hefty rebate in hotels, flights on bKash payment
Smartphone brand vivo official partner for UEFA EURO 2024
Startup Spark 2023 held at Uttara University


Latest News
Election schedule: Over 30 vehicles vandalised, set ablaze in 6 districts
Shami rattles New Zealand as India reach final
Man held with firearms Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh to import 3.8 million tonnes refined petroleum
Human hauler torched in Sylhet
Crude bombs explode near BNP office
AL welcomes schedule, start selling nomination from Nov 17
Mahmudullah to miss New Zealand tour due to injury
LDA announces 6am-2pm hartal protesting election schedule
Police foil BNP procession in Sylhet
Most Read News
Chhatra Dal leader arrested for planning arson attack on launch
RMG workers' leader Babul goes missing
214 platoons of BGB deployed centering blockade, RMG unrest
CEC to announce polls schedule at 7pm
No scope of dialogue as time is over: Obaidul Quader
BNP must shun violence
Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' crosses Rs 100 crore mark at box office
Jatiya Sangsad election on January 7
Peter Haas expresses concern over violent political speech against US embassy officials
Minimum wage structure should be ensured in South Asia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft