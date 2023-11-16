Price of eggs slides on government measures

The kitchen markets across the country has started to witness a notable impact following the government's steps for allowing import of eggs to reduce the price of such essential item.The government over the last one and a half months gave permission for importing some 25 crore pieces of eggs, but some 62,000 pieces of eggs have so far been imported.The eggs which were sold at Taka 15 per piece earlier are now being sold at Taka 10 per piece much to the comfort of the common people.According to the latest data of the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), a dozen of eggs were seen sold at Taka 120 which means Taka 10 per piece. Such reduced price was also seen at the kitchen markets in the capital's Karwan Bazar, Hatirpool and Shewrapara.Talking to BSS, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh said, "Our main goal is not to import eggs, rather to reduce the price of eggs and we've become successful in this regard. Eggs are being sold at the kitchen markets much lower than the government fixed prices."Earlier on September 14, the government has fixed the maximum price of each egg at Taka 12 while the Ministry of Commerce started giving permission for allowing import of eggs on September 17. �BSS