Govt to procure fertilizer, lentils, soyabean oil to meet demand

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved separate proposals for procuring some 1.30 lakh tonnes of fertilizer, 27,000 tonnes of lentil, 50 lakh liters of soybean oil to meet the growing demand of the country.The approval came from the 38th meeting of the CCGP this year held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Wednesday.Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said that the day's meeting approved a total of 17 proposals.He informed that following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Industries, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) would procure some 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited, UAE under the 4th lot under state-level agreement with around Taka 126.32 crore.The BCIC would procure another consignment of 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from SABIC Agri Nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia under the 5th lot with around Taka 126.32 crore.BSS adds: Mahbub said in response to two separate proposals from the Ministry of Agriculture, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) would procure 30,000 tonnes of TSP fertilizer from OCP, SA, Morocco under the 12th lot under state-level agreement with around Taka 136.53 crore.The BADC through another proposal would procure some 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertilizer from OCP, SA, Morocco under the 10th lot under state-level agreement with around Taka 251.97 crore.The Cabinet Division additional secretary informed that following three separate proposals from the Ministry of Commerce, the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure 6,000 tonnes of lentil through local open tender method from M/S Roy Traders with around Taka 60.59 crore for the current fiscal year (FY24).The TCB in two other proposals would procure 10,000 metric tons of lentil under international Direct Procurement Method (DPM) with around Taka 97.12 crore where per kg lentil would cost Taka 102.13 while the TCB would procure another consignment of 11,000 tonnes of lentil from Global Corporation and Abid Traders under local DPM method with around Taka 110 crore with per kg lentil costing Taka 100.Besides, the TCB would procure 50 lakh liters of soybean oil from City Edible Oil Limited under Local Open Tender Method (OPM) for the current fiscal year with around Taka 77.14 crore.The day's CCGP meeting also approved six proposals from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division including a variation proposal, two proposals from the Local Government Division and one proposal from the Road Transport and Highways Division.