Dr Kamal urges govt to sit for dialogue for fair election

Gano Forum's Emeritus President Dr Kamal Hossain emphasized holding the upcoming general election with national consensus as a participatory election through national dialogue."We want a participatory election through national dialogue with all political parties. If that happens, we will discuss and take a decision. As we are passing a crisis moment, the election must be held with national consensus," Kamal said at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club on Tuesday.Dr Kamal said, "We want to consolidate the national unity of the country, to come to a consensus after discussion with everyone and to participate in the election with everyone. People have to unite to save the country from an awful situation.""We will always try to hold a participatory election and participate in the election with everyone. We always put importance on unity based on ideology and policy. Only if the people are united based on the two policies, the country could be saved," he added.In response to a query about foreign interference in election issues, Kamal Hossain said, "We should continue trying ourselves to build unity and make a change."In the press conference, a 101-member full committee was announced, comprising Mofizul Islam Khan Kamal as president, Mizanur Rahman as general secretary, and Dr. Kamal Hossain as emeritus president.