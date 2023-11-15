Hajj registration begins today

The Hajj registration process for Bangladeshi pilgrims is beginning today (Wednesday) and will continue until December 10.Only one day before starting the Hajj registration process, the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB), an apex body of the country's private Hajj agencies, on Tuesday announced two packages for performing Hajj under private management.Under the packages, pilgrims intending to perform Hajj under the general category will need a minimum cost of Tk 5,89,800, while special package pilgrims will need Tk 6,99,302 for performing Hajj. At a press conference held on Tuesday at a city hotel in Dhaka, HAAB President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim announced the packages for private pilgrims.The minimum cost for performing Hajj under private management has decreased by Tk 82,818, as pilgrims spent Tk 6,72,618 as the minimum cost in the last Hajj season this year. Pilgrims have to bear the cost of sacrificial animals additionally, as they have to pay 800 Saudi Riyals (SR) for sacrificial animals, he said. Pilgrims can stay in Saudi Arabia for 30 to 48 days, and in Madina, they will stay for 5 to 8 days.Muslims intending to perform Hajj next year must have passport validity until December 30, 2024. Pilgrims aged over 65 will also be allowed to perform Hajj, said Shahadat.Earlier on November 2 this year, the government announced two separate Hajj packages for government management pilgrims. Under the packages, general category pilgrims will need Tk 5,78,840, which is Tk 92,450 less than the previous year, for the pilgrimage, while special package pilgrims will need Tk 9,36,320.In the Hajj packages, the airfare was set at Tk1,94,800 for every pilgrim. The leaders of HAAB disagreed with the plane fare and sent a letter to the Prime Minister to reconsider the fare, claiming that it's much higher than usual."A letter has been sent to the Prime Minister seeking her intervention to reduce the plane fare, and we hope that the PM will take steps in this regard. If the plane fare is reduced, then the Hajj package cost will be reduced in line with that," Taslim assured in the press conference.Hajj in 2024 will be held on the 9th day of Zilhaj (June 16) depending on moon sighting. Like this year, a total of 1,27,198 pilgrims can perform Hajj next year, and of them, 10,198 can perform Hajj under government management, while the rest under private management.