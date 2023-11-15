BNP calls another 48-hr blockade from today

Fifth phase of 48-hour rail, road and waterways nationwide blockade called by BNP-Jamaat will start from today (Wednesday).
The blockade will begin at 6:00am on Wednesday and end at 6:00am on Friday across the country. Jamaat and other like-minded parties have also called simultaneous programme.
A bus of Manarat Paribahan was lighted on Tuesday night at around 8:25pm in Mirpur near Shah Ali Mazar, Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence confirmed to the Daily Observer on Tuesday.
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft