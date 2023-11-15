BNP calls another 48-hr blockade from today

Fifth phase of 48-hour rail, road and waterways nationwide blockade called by BNP-Jamaat will start from today (Wednesday).The blockade will begin at 6:00am on Wednesday and end at 6:00am on Friday across the country. Jamaat and other like-minded parties have also called simultaneous programme.A bus of Manarat Paribahan was lighted on Tuesday night at around 8:25pm in Mirpur near Shah Ali Mazar, Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence confirmed to the Daily Observer on Tuesday.