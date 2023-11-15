Video
BNP urges govt to halt election schedule amid detentions

Published : Wednesday, 15 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent


BNP urged the government to stop announcing the schedule for the 12th parliamentary elections by keeping BNP central leaders
in jail.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said it at a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

Rizvi said, "Sheikh Hasina has started the process of announcing the election schedule illegally to hold a lopsided election ignoring the demands of people."

The BNP leader further said, "We would like to issue a strong warning to stop this game in the name of the election schedule."
 
"There will be no election in Bangladesh as per this schedule. There will be no elections without a caretaker government.

 People will not allow any farcical and stage-managed election in the country," Rizvi said.

He urged the government to quit power accepting the opposition's demand for holding the next polls under a non-party government. He also warned that the consequences will be dire if the opposition's one-point demand is not accepted.

The Election Commission is likely to hold a meeting on Wednesday to finalize its decision on announcing the schedule for the upcoming national election.

Rizvi said Awami League always promotes hatred against its opponents, and they never believe in social harmony or democracy. He called upon the leaders and workers of BNP and like-minded parties to peacefully take to the streets to make their blockade programme from Wednesday morning to Friday morning a success.

"This blockade is for restoring democracy and freedom of speech and to ensure a free, fair transparent and credible election for the people of the country," said Rizvi.

He claimed that the ruling party activists were indulging in arson violence during the opposition's blockade program to shift the blame onto BNP. Rizvi claimed that more than 420 BNP leaders and activists were arrested in different parts of the country in the last 24 hours as of 5 pm on Tuesday.




