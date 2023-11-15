Operation goes to foreign operator for the first time

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 14: The operational activities of newly constructed Patenga Container Terminal of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) went to foreign operator for the first time in Bangladesh.Consequently operation of more CPA terminals will go to foreign operator as per decision of the government.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the operation of the newly constructed Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) on Tuesday.She opened and laid foundation stones of the countrywide 157 development projects from her official Ganabhaban residence through a video conferencing.Prime Minister also unveiled the cover of Bay Terminal Master Plan.CPA sources said, a Saudi Arabian company is going to be appointed as an operator of PCT for 22 years.The Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) has been selected by the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA).Procurement of equipment and additions to the terminal will be undertaken within two years of the 22-year contract.The International Finance Corporation (IFC) was appointed by the CPA as the transaction adviser to appoint a foreign operator for PCT. The agency was given the responsibility for preparing the investment proposal for Red Sea Gateway Terminal.Meanwhile, the RSGT submitted financial, technical proposals to operate PCT. Subject to the evaluation of proposals, and Cabinet approval, CPA expects to sign an agreement with the company by the end of NovemberThe PCT has the capacity to handle around 500,000 Twenty Equivalent Unit (TEU) containers per year. Furthermore, a 16-acre area adjacent to the Rubi Cement Factory will serve as the backup yard for the terminal, increasing the total handling capacity to 700,000-750,000 TEUs annually.PCT will be able to accommodate vessels with a draft of 10.5 meters and a length of up to 190 meters, compared to the existing jetties with a maximum draft of 10 meters.To cater the demand of the increasing trend of containerization, the CPA had started the construction works of PCT with the assistance of Bangladesh Army. The PCT is situated over 32 acres of land with three berths of total 600 meters length and three vessels with 11 metres draft vessels will be able to take berth at a time in the terminal.With the completion of the project, the vessel may take berth in the PCT within the shortest possible time because of terminal being very near to estuary of Karnaphuli River. The cost of project is estimated at Tk 1,532 crore within the target.The master plan including the detailed area plan framed by the appointed consultant for the Bay Terminal has been unveiled by the Prime Minister.The master plan has been prepared by the appointed two consultant firms - Kun Hwa Engineering and Consulting Company Limited and Daeyoung Engineering Company Limited of South Korea - which had been appointed as a consultant for Bay Terminal in April last year.Bay Terminal is being developed with the architectural design should have symbolic, visual and functional characteristics to this terminal which will provide a look different from others in this region. To reflect her pride, power and prosperity the architectural features shall include symmetricity, monumentality and boldness. And in consideration of hills, rivers and sea it should have some influential organic form and features in architecture. The CPA had taken up the Bay Terminal project aiming to enhance trade with other countries to boost the country's economy as the completion of the project will improve the capacity and reduce container congestion of the terminals. The construction of the bay terminal will ensure 24-hour navigability and there will be no barrier to the movement of ships during night time.Once the project is implemented, it will increase the handling capability of containers by four times. Sources said the bay terminal has been proposed on a 1,200-acre island in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Patenga in Chattogram. It is near the Chattogram Port and Chattogram Export Processing Zone.