Wednesday, 15 November, 2023, 12:51 AM
CEC expected to announce polls schedule today

Published : Wednesday, 15 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent


Chief Election Commi-ssioner Kazi Habibul Awal is expected to announce the schedule of 12th general election in a nationwide broadcast over Bangladesh Television at 5 pm today, Election Commission (EC) sources said on Monday.

EC Secretary Jahangir Alam told reporters at his office, "Letter written to three political parties by US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will not alter the election schedule. The election schedule will be announced as planned."
"The Election Commi-ssion is unaware about the contents of Lu's letter," he said.




CEC expected to announce polls schedule today


