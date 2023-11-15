JP chief GM Quader meets Prez Shahabuddin

Amid the ongoing political tension, Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman GM Quader met with President Mohammad Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban on Tuesday at 8:00pm.
Mahmud Alam, Joint Office Secretary of the JP, confirmed the matter.
At the end of the meeting, GM Qader left the Bangabhaban at 9:12pm . However, he did not speak to the media while entering or exiting the President's House.
