Dialogue with whom? asks Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday, "To keep democratic journey uninterrupted, the government is willing to hold 'dialogue' but the question is with whom this dialogue will take place?""The government does not have reservation over holding dialogue but the question is with whom," he said when his attention was drawn to Washington's desire that Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party should hold dialogue."If dialogue is necessary to keep democratic journey uninterrupted, we will do that. But the question is with whom this dialogue will take place?" he shot back.Momen said Bangladesh Awami League always believed in democratic process and they want the continuation of this process."We are a very free country, we have freedom of media and opinion. You can say whatever you wish to say. We are a very pragmatic country. We try to rectify if there are good suggestions," Momen said.He also referred to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's remarks on US suggestions regarding political dialogue before the next general election.Momen advised journalists to ask the question to the US side to know what they want.Responding to a question on India's recent remarks, the Foreign Minister said India is a big democratic country and they have mature government and Bangladesh has no disagreement with what India says.The United States has said they support "free and fair" elections in Bangladesh."We think the future of the Bangladeshi government should be determined by its people," US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at a regular media briefing on Monday when a reporter wanted to know why must the U.S. government discussed the Bangladesh issue with India.Miller said the United States does not take sides in Bangladesh elections."We do not support one political party over the other. We support free and fair elections," he added.Miller said, "I welcome the attempts by various reporters to draw me into internal Bangladeshi political matters, and I'm going to continue to refrain from doing so."On Monday State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam reiterated that the next election will be held as per the constitution, no matter who is doing what.He said election is an internal matter of Bangladesh and the election will be held according to the constitution and the relevant laws.Asked about reported letter written to three major political parties by US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu, he said the Spokesperson of the concerned parties will know as they represent the government while sitting in the Ministry of Foreign Aaffairs.Earlier, Law Minister Anisul Huq conveyed to the UN Human Rights Council that main opposition BNP's demand for holding the next general election under a caretaker government "is completely unconstitutional and illegal."Anis also told the UN Human Rights Council that Bangladesh has an independent Election Commission, and that the government was committed to hold the next general election in a "free, fair and peaceful manner" with the participation of people.