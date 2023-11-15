JCD leader Aman placed on further 5-day remand 

A Dhaka Court on Tuesday placed Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader Aman Ullah Aman on a further five-day remand in Constable Parvej murder case.Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam passed the order against JCD leader after rejecting his bail prayer.Aman was the General Secretary of JCD Dhaka University Unit and now Central Joint Secretary of JCD.Earlier on November 7, Aman, the prime suspect in the sensational police constable murder case, was placed on a seven-day remand in the first phase.Inspector Tariqul Islam of the Detective Branch (DB) of police, also the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case produced the JCD leader, Aman, before the CMM court on expiry of seven days remand in the first phase.The lawyer defending the accused sought bail for him cancelling the remand.Earlier, the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested him from Mohakhali Bus Stand on the evening of November 6.