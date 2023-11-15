97 new assistant judges appointed

Ninety-seven new assistant judges were appointed and posted for the subordinate courts. The Law Ministry on Tuesday issued a gazette notification in this regard.In the notification, the Law Ministry directed the new assistant judges to join office on November 19.The appointed officers are required to appear before the District and Sessions Judge of the place of posting mentioned into their appointment letter.The notice also states that if the appointee does not join the service on the scheduled date, his or her appointment letter will be deemed to be cancelled as he has not agreed to join the service.