SC commutes war criminal Shamsul Haque’s sentence to 10 years

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday commuted Jamalpur war criminal Shamsul Haque's imprisonment until death sentence to 10 years in jail.A six-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan delivered the verdict after dismissing the appeal filed by Shamsul challenging the International Crimes Tribunal's verdict that sentenced him till death in a case filed over committing crimes against humanity and war crimes during the country's Liberation War in 1971. The five other judges of the bench are Justice Borhanuddin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim.Shamsul's lawyer Ehsan A Siddique and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin were present during the court proceedings.Lawyers said that the grounds on which Shamsul's jail sentence were commuted could not be known immediately and it would be known after releasing the full text of the apex court verdict. The International Crimes Tribunal on July 18, 2016 handed down the death penalty to three people and imprisonment until death to five others, including Shamsul.