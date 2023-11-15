7 children, 4 adults burnt in gas cylinder explosion

MYMENSINGH, Nov 14: Eleven people including seven children sustained burn injuries in a gas cylinder blast at Char Kalibari in Mymensingh city on Tuesday.Ten of the injured were identified as Meem, 5, Rahim, 7, Soleman, 5, Yeasin, 5, Manik, 9, Tariqul, 30, Sohel, 45, Kohinur, 40, Ismail and Salma, 25.Jahangir Alam, Sub-Inspector of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, said a gas cylinder used by balloon vendor Tariqul went off with a big bang at his house under Ward No 32 of the area in the afternoon, leaving eleven people injured.The tin-roof of the two houses blew away in the explosion.On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and rescued the victims after extinguishing the blaze, said Julhas Uddin, Station Officer of Mymensingh Fire Service Control Room. The injured were taken to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for treatment.