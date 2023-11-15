BNP locked central office, party leaders can function from there if they want: DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman on Tuesday said BNP itself locked its central office in the capital's Naya Paltan."If BNP leaders want, they can carry out their activities in the office and there is no bar from our side," the DMP chief said while replying to a question from reporters after visiting the people injured in various arson incidents at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital."He said that the police remain deployed in front of the BNP office throughout the year for security. As part of regular duty, police are guarding there. BNP has locked its party office on October 28. However, they can carry out party activities in the office if they want," he added.In response to a question, the Commissioner said the parked vehicles are being burned and police are working to stop these attacks. "We have given various instructions at the field level. As a result, we managed to arrest many perpetrators with the help of the public."The DMP chief also sought people' cooperation to stop these violence. He also assured that they will provide financial support to the victims. Processes are underway to take strict action against the perpetrators of this atrocity, he said.