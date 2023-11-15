154 arson attacks in 17 days of strikes, blockades called by BNP-Jamaat

As many as 154 incidents of arson attacks have occurred across Bangladesh in the 17 days of strikes and blockades called by the BNP and its ally Jamaat-e-Islami as part of their anti-government movement. At least 135 of the incidents were of torching vehicles.After analysing the data collected from across the entire country, the Fire Service and Civil Defence said that 25 of the 64 districts had experienced arson attacks where different structures and vehicles were set ablaze. No such incidents were reported in the remaining 39 districts.The highest number of arson attacks took place in Dhaka and none were reported in the Sylhet Division, the Fire Service said in a statement on Tuesday. Gazipur reported the second highest cases of arson attacks, with most of them taking place at night.In some places, Awami League and BNP offices, ward councillor offices, electricity offices and bus ticket counters were set ablaze. The arsonists set fire to buses, trucks, private cars, microbuses, covered vans, ambulances, autorickshaws, and even a Fire Service water tanker.Most of the arson attacks occurred at night, particularly between 6:00 pm and 6:00am, according to the Fire Service.As many as 61 arson attacks occurred during daytime and 93 at night from October 28 to November 13, it said.The current violence across the country started on October 28, when the BNP held a major rally in Dhaka to oust the government and establish a neutral election-time caretaker government.The event was marred by deadly clashes with the police, leading the opposition group to enforce a hartal on October 29.They subsequently enforced a nationwide blockade from October 31 to November 2, with a one-day break. At the end of the shutdown, another 48-hour blockade was announced for November 5 and November 6, and then for November 8 and November 9. With a day of respite, the BNP again announced a 48-hour blockade on November 12 and November 13.The party has currently called another 48-hour blockade, which will be enforced on Wednesday and Thursday. This will be the fifth time they called for a blockade.On average, more than nine arson attacks have been reported across the country every day between October 28 and November 13, Fire Service and Civil Defence said on Tuesday.