PM opens six dorms, research centre at JU

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated six-newly constructed dormitories and a research centre of Jahangirnagar University (JU) through video conference on Tuesday.
JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam along with faculty members, students, officials and other stakeholders of the university were connected online from Zahir Raihan Auditorium of the university.
According to the sources within the university, a total of 6,000 students can be accommodated in the six newly-constructed dormitories.
