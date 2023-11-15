HC seeks names of Karnaphuli land grabbers in 90 days

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday sought a detail list of those, who occupied the land of Karnaphuli river in Anwara, Patia, Karnaphuli and Boalkhali upazila of Chattogram and constructed structures there illegally.It also directed the authorities concerned to form a special team and conduct a survey of the main boundary of Karnaphuli river (as per CS/RS marks) located in Anwara, Karnaphuli, Patia and Boalkhali upazilas of Chattogram.The HC bench asked the Director General of the Survey Department and the District Commissioner of Chattogram to implement the directive and submit the survey report and list of the occupiers before it within three months.In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah came up with the orders.At the same time, the HC bench also directed the Chattogram City Corporation Mayor, Chairman of Chattogram Port Authority and Chattogram DC to immediately stop encroachment, land grabbing and construction on the land of Karnaphuli and to submit a compliance report in this regard before the court.The HC bench also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why their inaction to stop the land grabbing and constructions on the land of Karnaphuli should not be declared illegal and why they should not be directed to save the river from encroachment.Secretaries of environment, water development, planning, land, finance and shipping, Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation, chairman of Chattogram Development Authority have been asked to reply to the rule within four weeks.