PM for making quality movies to achieve global standards

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday called for making quality movies to keep pace with global standard after taking proper training as Bangladeshi cinemas can earn global recognition."The film artistes, directors and technicians should make more quality movies by taking advanced trainings as our cinemas can compete the global standard," she said.The Prime Minister was addressing as the chief guest the distribution ceremony of the National Film Awards-2022 among 33 recipients in 27 categories in recognition of their contributions to the film industry at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).She said, "We want our cinemas will earn foreign recognition crossing our country's territory".The Premier said they don't want that Bangladesh will make any indecent movies or to carry out piracies. "We can make quality movies using the talents we have," she said.The Prime Minister asked all concerned to make cinemas for the children as entertainment.PM's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present at the function.Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud chaired the function while Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Hasanul Haq Inu spoke as special guest. Senior Secretary of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker gave the welcome address.The award is considered to be one the most prestigious prizes given for films in Bangladesh.Eminent artists Kamrul Alam Khan Khasru and Rawshan Ara Ranu, Rozina have been honoured with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for their contributions to the film industry.Md Tamzidul Alam's Poran, and Muhammad Quayum's Kura Pokkhir Shunne Ura have been jointly announced as winners in the 'Best Film' category in National Film Award 2022.Every year, the government honours artists in various categories, for their contributions to the film industry.Chanchal Chowdhury received the best actor award in the lead role (male) for the film 'Hawa' while Joya Ahsan and Rikita Nandini Shimu jointly got the award for the best actress in the lead role (female) for the film 'The Beauty Circus' and 'Shimu' respectively.The 'Best Director' prize went to Syeda Rubaiyat Hossain, for "Shimu".'Ghore Fera', directed by SM Kamrul Ahsan, won the award in the best short film category, while Bangabandhu and Dhaka University' got the award for the best documentary category.The award for the best-supporting role award went to Nasir Uddin Khan for the film "Poran" while Afsana Mimi won the best supporting actress award for the film ' Paap Punya'.Subhashis Bhowmik was awarded best actor in a negative role for the film 'Deshantor'. Deepu Imam got the award for comedy in the film 'Operation Sundarban'.Muntaha Amelia won the best child artiste award for the film 'Birotto', while a special award in the children division went to Farzina Akter for the film ' Kura Pokkhir Shunne Ura'.Ripon Khan (Mahmudul Islam Khan) bagged the best music director's award for the 'Paayer Chhap' film. Bappa Mazumder and Chandan Sinha jointly won the award in the best singer (male) category for 'E mon bhije jay' song in Operation Sundarban film and 'Thikanabihin tomake' in Hridita film.The best singer (female) award went to Atia Akhtar Anisha for 'E Shohorer Pothey Pothey' from the 'Paayer Chhap' film.The best lyricist award went to Rabiul Islam (Jibon) for the 'Dhire Dhire Tor Shopne' song of the 'Poran' film.Shouquat Ali Imon won the best composer award for the film 'Paayer Chhap'.Faridur Reza Sagar and Khorshed Alam jointly won the best story writer award for 'Damal' and 'Golui' respectively.The other award winners are: Mohammad Abdul Qayyum (screenwriter), SA Haque Alik (dialogue), Sujan Mahmud (best editing), Himadri Barua (best art direction), Asaduzzaman Mojnu (best cinematographer), Ripon Nath (sound designer), Tansina Shawon (costume and design) and Md Khokon Molla (best makeup artists). �Agencies