Barishal Engineering students say BCL activists beat them up for not attending ‘political programme’

BARISHAL, Nov 14: At least 15 students of Barishal Engineering College's residential hall were allegedly tortured by activists of the college unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League on the campus on Monday night.The incident occurred at the hall in Durgapur area of Barishal Sadar upazila around 8 pm last night.Third year student of the college, Atiq Shahriar 24; second year students Swapnil and Ashikuzzaman Sajeeb are among the victims. They are now receiving treatment at a local hospital.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Barishal's Bandar Police Station Abdur Rahman Mukul confirmed the incident.Students said that on Sunday night, BCL leaders demanded that everyone attend an event on Monday.Around 8 pm on Monday, 25 to 30 people led by Shakib Bhuiyan, a second-year student who identified himself as a BCL activist, attacked and beat up 15 students who did not participate in the programme.Denying the allegations, Shakib claimed that preparations were underway to inaugurate Bangabandhu's mural on the campus. When BNP, Jamaat followers tried to vandalize the mural, general students obstructed them, resulting in a clash.Liton Rabbani, assistant professor of the college, said, "We are currently focusing on the treatment of students.OC Abdur Rahman Mukul said, "The situation is now under control." �UNB