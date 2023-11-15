German Ambassador visits Mastermind School

A German delegation including its Ambassador to Dhaka Jan-Rolf Janowski on Monday visited the Mastermind International School, the only PASCH partner school in Bangladesh outside the capital Dhaka, which offers German language courses to its students.During his visit, the German envoy exchanged views with the teachers and students of the school, according to a press release issued by the school authority. It said that every year, some students of the school get the opportunity to visit Germany, India, and Sri Lanka for attending youth camps on scholarships.