Action to be taken against illegal shopkeepers in DNCC markets: Atiqul

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam on Tuesday said that action will be taken very soon against the illegal shopkeepers at DNCC markets."The fact is that there are many illegal shopkeepers along with legal shopkeepers in all the markets of DNCC including Karwan Bazar, Mohammadpur Town Hall market, Rayerbazar market. The illegal ones never want new modern buildings to be built," he added.The mayor said this while inaugurating the reconstruction work of Mohammadpur Krishi Market and distributing donation cheques among the affected traders from a recent fire incident.Atiqul Islam said, "I have directed the DNCC officials and councilors to make a list of illegal traders. Once the list is completed, action will be taken against them soon."Legal traders, however, will not oppose the construction of new buildings, he added.The DNCC mayor said that the condition of some markets including Karwan Bazar is very risky. "The walls of many markets have collapsed. Terrible accidents can occur anytime. Traders say if an accident occurs, we will die, nevertheless we won't leave the market.""So who will take responsibility if the customers face losses? Smart Bangladesh needs smart and developed markets. Such dilapidated markets cannot exist in smart Bangladesh," he said.Mentioning that the reconstruction work of the agriculture market is starting today, the mayor directed the DNCC officials to ensure sustainable work of the building. �UNB