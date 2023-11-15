Police recovers woman's body in Natore

NATORE, Nov 14: Police recovered the body of a woman, hanging from the ceiling of her home, in Jangli area of Natore Sadar upazila on Tuesday morning.The deceased was identified as Salma Begum, 30, wife of Saiful and an employee of a nearby molasses factory.Abul Kalam Azad, sub-inspector of Natore Police Station, said police recovered her body from her house and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy. �UNB