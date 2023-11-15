Japanese envoy calls on RCC Mayor

RAJSHAHI, Nov 14: Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Wama Kiminori called on Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) AHM Khairuzzaman Liton at the latter's office here on Tuesday.They talked about various things, particularly development of the Rajshahi city.Japanese envoy Wama Kiminori said their journey with Rajshahi begins on Tuesday. He expressed his hope that they will work together on various issues.Mayor Liton said Bangabandhu visited Japan in October 1973 and received an enthusiastic welcome from the Japanese people amidst the wave of the two countries' flags, which have a brotherly resemblance. �BSS