4 get life-term for killing man in Kalshi

A court here on Tuesday sentenced four people to life term imprisonment for murdering a carpenter named Sheikh Mohammad Abbas in city's Uttar Kalshi area in 2003.The convicts Panchananda Sarker, Abdus Sattar, Laksman and Swapan were also fined Tk 20,000 each and six months more behind the bars in default of the payment.Judge Iqbal Hossain of Dhaka Special Sessions Judge Court-5 handed down the verdict and issued arrest warrant against the Sattar, Laksman and Swapan as they have been on the run since the trial began in 2004. According to the case, the victim was stabbed to death with sharp weapons on his way to home on May 11 in 2003. �BSS