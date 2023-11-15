Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 November, 2023, 12:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Women’s rights must be protected

Published : Wednesday, 15 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Letter To the Editor


Dear Sir
Too much emphasis is put on the way women dress up and not on the man attacking them for their appearance. Most women, especially those who are young, experience street harassment at some point in their lives. When it happens it can be upsetting, humiliating and degrading but if a woman wants to be independent she has to learn to ignore it.

Catcalling, groping, lewd comments and indecent advances are some of the problems women in Bangladesh have to face whereas to the men in our country, street harassment is a power game about maintaining control and asserting masculinity. We cover up our women, forbid them to leave the house, put countless restrictions on them whereas the men in our society are given free rein.

Well I am a girl, you do not see me hitting on the guy next door, because if I did, my character will be questioned, I will be deemed a fast woman and will also be proclaimed unmarriageable. We as a society consider men above all laws of respect, when instead as an Islamic society we should be teaching our sons modesty alongside our daughters.

Meher Nigar Uttara, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Women’s rights must be protected
Calls mount for political dialogue
Psychiatric treatment needed in public universities
Mounting food insecurity despite record harvest
RMG industry must be free of violence
Beware of damaging political disinformation
Set up a pharmacy in DU campus
RMG workers’ continued agitation to hit economy


Latest News
Gas reserves found at Kailastila's abandoned well
10 BNP men sentenced in absentia for 2018 vandalism, crude bomb blast
Khokon Serniabat takes charge as Barishal mayor
93 BNP-men sued over torching bus in N'ganj
Biden, two others sued for ‘complicity’ in Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza
Three buses torched in Mirpur
Sanctions may be slapped if we take part in election: GM Quader
RAB arrests 426 on charges of sabotage, violence since Oct 28
Two private university buses set on fire in capital
Two buses torched in Mirpur
Most Read News
Expatriate's wife, two daughters found dead in Kishoreganj
PM opens 10,041 structures under 157 projects
Hamas has lost control in northern Gaza, claims Israeli military
Vehicular movement at Mirpur halts following workers' protest
Only visionary leadership can keep Bangladesh on the progressive track
'Future of Bangladeshi govt should be determined by people'
Two die as covered van hits pickup-van in Ctg
Polls schedule may be announced on Wednesday
BNP itself locked its Nayapaltan office: DMP
TCB starts selling oil-potato-onion-lentils in trucks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft