Women’s rights must be protected

Dear SirToo much emphasis is put on the way women dress up and not on the man attacking them for their appearance. Most women, especially those who are young, experience street harassment at some point in their lives. When it happens it can be upsetting, humiliating and degrading but if a woman wants to be independent she has to learn to ignore it.Catcalling, groping, lewd comments and indecent advances are some of the problems women in Bangladesh have to face whereas to the men in our country, street harassment is a power game about maintaining control and asserting masculinity. We cover up our women, forbid them to leave the house, put countless restrictions on them whereas the men in our society are given free rein.Well I am a girl, you do not see me hitting on the guy next door, because if I did, my character will be questioned, I will be deemed a fast woman and will also be proclaimed unmarriageable. We as a society consider men above all laws of respect, when instead as an Islamic society we should be teaching our sons modesty alongside our daughters.Meher Nigar Uttara, Dhaka