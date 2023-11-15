Calls mount for political dialogue

Since our major political parties have locked their horns over the issue of how the upcoming national election would take place, there have been palpable efforts from both home and abroad to bring them to the table to reach an understanding as a means of concessions and compromises.The US has once again called for a dialogue among the squabbling political parties. Conveying this missive, the US government on Monday dispatched letters to the ruling party, Awami League, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and Jatiya Party, urging them to sit for negotiations to bury the hatchet without any preconditions in order to hold a free, fair and peaceful election.These letters sent by the US Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu were handed over by US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas who has long been stressing a meaningful dialogue among our political parties.The latest US call for a dialogue came coinciding with the imminent announcement of the election schedule most likely on Wednesday (today). This is a crucial time to create a level-playing field for the election which is supposed to take place early January.With election schedule closing in, opposition political parties led by BNP have stuck to its one-point demand for a neutral government during the election period which ruling party turned down describing it as unconstitutional.This is why opposition parties have indulged in unwanted and anti-people events like hartal and blockades that have threatened the country's political situation to spin out of peaceful atmosphere for staging a violence-free national election.As part of their series of violent political programmes, BNP and its allies called for the fifth country-wide blockade on Wednesday. Their violent activities have already claimed lives of at least a dozen people and damaged over 80 different types of vehicles like buses, trucks, pick-up vans which were set afire during agitation.As violence begets violence, destructive activities by the opposition parties will not really find a solution to their disagreements with the government. Leading parties including Awami League need to sit together to discuss their dissonances by setting aside their rivalries and political vendettas.For this, a comprehensive and meaningful dialogue between political parties is essential at the moment before it is too late. Civil society, intellectual groups and foreign powers have long been advocating for it, but to no avail.For an inclusive election, we believe that there is no alternative to dialogue between our political parties on the issue of election. This is time for our political parties to sink their differences with flexible mentality for compromises.We are in belief that our political parties mainly Awami League will not let us down by desisting from organizing a dialogue in order to stage an election acceptable to all.