BNP must shun violence

In Bangladesh's political system, political instability is not uncommon. Parties have frequently taken to the streets to express their views over the years, resulting in shutdowns, aggression, and loss of life. Similarly, political unrest is on the rise in Bangladesh ahead of the upcoming general elections in January 2024. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies, especially Bangladesh Jammat-e-Islami (BJI), want a non-party caretaker government (NCG) in place before the general elections because they believe free and fair elections are impossible under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's partisan government.However, Hasina's administration, led by the Awami League (AL), has rejected this demand. Although confrontational party politics were a common feature in Bangladesh, this scenario has not occurred since the 2014 election. The BNP and its allies called for a nationwide strike and blockade in January 2012, but the masses refused to stay at home, rendering the strike and blockade ineffective. People did not agree with the way the BNP and its alliance demonstrated their protestations. This was because the BNP and its alliance lost the trust of the people as they used a petrol bomb to paralyze the country. They killed many people in the name of democracy and humanity by setting fire to buses, private cars, autos, and trains. I believe that the people of Bangladesh do not want to see a repeat of this scenario.To pressure the government for concessions on election management, the BNP is boycotting elections; the ruling AL and the BNP are also mobilizing their supporters with large-scale rallies across the nation to show their influence and power. Following the so-called "Deadline of October 28" in 2023, the BNP and a few other political parties have called for a statewide strike and blockade. During this strike and blockade, we have witnessed that the BNP and its alliances set fire to vehicles. Top BNP officials had been adamant that to have free and fair elections, the current government would have to step down and cede control to the NCG. It should be noted that other political parties, including the BNP-led four-party alliance, opposed the NCG's repeal in July 2011. In my view, the NCG is a dead issue in the history of Bangladesh, as the Supreme Court declared this concept illegal.Critics contended that the fourteen-party alliance, led by the AL at the time, eliminated the NCG concept to manipulate elections. The leaders of the fourteen-party alliance led by the AL, however, contend that they have only carried out the Supreme Court of Bangladesh's orders. The then-government called and conducted two elections under the partisan administration despite strong resistance from the opposition political groups, and they both won overwhelmingly. The BNP-led alliance boycotted the 2014 election and ran a campaign without leaders in 2018-these factors contributed to the landslide victory for the AL-led alliance. Despite the BNP's persistent claims that the AL conducted elections without providing them with any room to maneuver, they also made accusations of election manipulation. However, they have not been able to provide concrete evidence on their behalf to prove that AL manipulated the elections.What is the cause of the BNP's sudden uprising, though they have failed to show strong protest over the last 15 years? One of the main reasons is that the United States has declared that anyone involved in election manipulation will face sanctions. The AL claimed that the BNP spent a lot of money lobbying the US. It is also assumed that the United States has some interests and would like the AL government to sign certain treaties and agreements. Another fact is that Bangladesh's relationship with China has grown in recent years. Because of its geopolitical importance, the United States wants the AL-led government to limit its ties with China.However, the current government is unlikely to listen to the voice of the United States. The influence of the BNP and its alliance, or the interests of the United States, has kept the current government under constant pressure. Even though the BNP and its allies vandalized and set fire to vehicles, attacked the masses, medical centers, ambulances, journalists, and the house of the judges and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court in the name of the so-called "Deadline October 28," the United States and Western countries remained silent on the subject. I also believe that the BNP and its alliance have the right to organize political rallies, meetings, and demonstrations.However, I disagree with the implication that the BNP and its alliance will destroy the country's economy by calling a strike, blocking roads, and setting fire to vehicles.Although the United States has the most foreign investments and attracts the most immigrants, it does not have the authority to intervene in every matter about Bangladesh. If the United States has a vested interest in Bangladesh, this should be resolved through negotiation. The United States has interfered in many countries around the world, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and some African nations, using the words democracy, humanity, and Islamic fundamentalism.Although the AL-led government has been successful in controlling militant activities in Bangladesh, some South Asian countries, including Pakistan, are still struggling to control militant activities. Given this experience, I urge the BNP and its allies to refrain from using violence.The writer is a Lecturer in Community Services at Acknowledge Education in Australia. He is also an Associate Professor (Lien Leave) in the Public Administration Department at the University of Rajshahi