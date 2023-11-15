How mosquitoes becoming insecticide resistant

Transmission of major human diseases such as malaria, dengue fever and filariasis, mosquito species represent a serious threat worldwide in terms of public health, and pose a significant economic burden for the Asian and African continent specially developing tropical regions. Dengue fever is the most important mosquito-borne viral disease in Southeast Asia.Insecticides remain the most effective vector control approach for Aedes mosquitoes. Most vector control programmes aiming at controlling life-threatening mosquitoes rely on the use of chemical insecticides. Four main classes of insecticides are widely used for mosquito control: organochlorines, organophosphates, pyrethroids and carbamates. Here, I mention the trend of insecticide resistance and its distribution in these countries since 2000, summarising the mechanisms involved.The prevalence of resistance to these insecticides is increasing in Southeast Asia, and the mechanisms of resistance are reported to be associated with target site mutations, metabolic detoxification, reduced penetration of insecticides via the mosquito cuticle and behavioral changes of mosquitoes. Continuous monitoring of the status of resistance and searching for alternative control measures will be critical for minimizing any unpredicted outbreaks and improving public health. This writing provides the information on improved insights into the specific use of insecticides for effective control of mosquitoes in above mentioned dengue endemic areas.Due to the unavailability of an effective vaccine for dengue, one of the best approaches to control the spread of dengue is by managing the vector and its breeding sites. Various strategic approaches have been promoted to control mosquito vectors, including chemical control (indoor residual spraying, mass fogging, use of household insecticides), biological control (use of mosquito predators, release of specific genetic modified mosquitoes), source reduction and public education.Larvicidal chemicals, such as temephos and Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), and adulticidal chemicals in ultra-low-volume sprays and fogging are widely used to control the spread of the disease. According to the study findings of Koul in 2008 an estimated 2.5 million tons of pesticides are used annually. There are four main classes of insecticides commonly used for vector control programmes: pyrethroids, organophosphates, organochlorines and carbamates.Acetylcholinesterase (AChE) is the primary target of OP and carbamate insecticides which block the transmission of nerve impulses at cholinergic synapses. An understanding of OP and carbamate resistance is demonstrated by the insensitivity of AChE subsequent to amino acid substitutions at the target gene, acetylcholinesterase (ace).The involvement of the ace gene on insensitive AChE in certain mosquito species, including Ae. aegypti and Anopheles stephensi, remains to be identified. G119S substitution results in steric hindrance, which reduces substrate or inhibitor binding.Gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) is a neurotransmitter, a chemical messenger in your brain. It slows down your brain by blocking specific signals in your central nervous system (brain and spinal cord).The GABA receptor is encoded by the resistance to dieldrin (RDL) gene involved in neuronal signalling. The RDL receptor is a member of Cys-loop ligand-gated ion channel superfamily with a N-terminal extracellular domain for GABA binding. According to Hemmingway et al in 2004, an alanine to serine or glycine substitution at position 296 is found in Ae. aegypti and Ae. albopictus.Hemmingway et al in 2000 found that resistant strains detoxify the toxins/insecticides much better than susceptible mosquitoes due to the overexpression of or conformation change in enzymes subsequent to point mutations in cis/trans loci of the enzymes. Metabolic detoxification is usually associated with three major enzymatic activities, such as cytochrome P450 monooxygenases, esterases and glutathione S-transferases.Cytochrome P450 (CYP) monooxygenases are one of the primary resistance mechanisms of pyrethroids in mosquitoes. Chandor-proustet al in 2013 revealed in their studies that in Ae. aegypti, CYP6Z8 plays a pivotal role in pyrethroid clearance via carboxyesterase-mediated hydrolysis that generates 3-phenoxybenzyl alcohol (PBAlc) and 3-phenoxybenzaldehyde (PBAld), and finally 3-phenoxybenzoic acid (PBAcid), all with lower toxicity to the mosquitoes as compared with intact pyrethroidsEsterase-mediated resistance to OPs, pyrethroids and carbamates have been studied extensively in mosquitoes. Esterases act by rapid binding or slow turning, i.e. sequestration, to prevent the interactions between insecticides and AChEs.Enhanced esterase activities in insecticide-resistant Ae. aegypti has been reported by Mourya et al in 1993.Glutathione S-transferases belong to a large and multifunctional enzyme family participating in detoxification of xenobiotics, such as insecticides. They are classified into two ubiquitously distant classes: microsomal and cytosolic GSTs, respectively. According to Grant in 1991 to date, there are at least six classes of GSTs in Ae. aegypti (theta, sigma, zeta, omega, delta and epsilon). GSTE2 in the Epsilon class is overexpressed in DDT-permethrin-resistant Ae. aegypti reported by Lumjuan et al in 2005.Penetration resistance occurs when barriers develop at the outer cuticle of mosquitoes, resulting in slow absorption of insecticides into their bodies. Likewise, resistant mosquitoes absorb toxins at a much slower rate than susceptible strains. Kasai et al in 2014 reported that overexpression of CYP enzymes, including CYP4G16 and CYP4G17, facilitates the deposition of cuticular hydrocarbons in the epicuticle of the pyrethroid-resistant mosquitoes, such as Ae. aegypti Reduced penetration in turn provides more time for detoxification by facilitating the action of metabolic enzymes.The global emergence of insecticide resistance has frequently been linked in an exclusive manner to the intense selection of mosquito populations by insecticides used for their control. Enlarging this view to consider interactions between mosquitoes and their abiotic and biotic environments may provide unforeseen perspectives for controlling mosquito populations and developing innovative insecticide resistance management strategies.The writer is Professor and Head, Department of Entomology, National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine, NIPSOM