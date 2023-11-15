Minimum wage structure should be ensured in South Asia

Establishing a minimum wage, which can be either federally or provincially mandated, is the legal minimum compensation that employers can give to their workers. The idea of a minimum wage has a complicated history. Its goal is to fix a floor for salaries so that workers receive a minimal amount of remuneration. However different people and groups have a part in creating and putting minimum wage laws into effect.Sidney and Beatrice Webb, two British social reformers and economists, were among the first to support minimum wage legislation. A minimum wage was first imposed in New Zealand in 1894 under the Industrial Conciliation and Arbitration Act. It is crucial to remember that the concept of minimum wage rules originated simultaneously in several locations, reflecting a larger worldwide movement for social reform and workers' rights.According to ILO, a policy aimed at eradicating poverty and guaranteeing the fulfillment of the needs of all workers and their families should include a minimum wage setting (ILO's Recommendation no 135 Article 1). The other three elements (Collective bargaining, Social Security and tax policy, and health care benefits) are potentially important.To determine Minimum Wages, some criteria should be followed:i) Needs of workers and their families, ii) General level of wages in the country, iii) Cost of living and changes therein, iv) Social Security benefits, v)Relative living standards of other social groups, and vi) Economic factors, including the requirements of economic development, levels of productivity, and the desirability of attaining and maintaining a high level of employment.The South Asian Region Trade Union Council (SARTUC) claims that a minimum wage is an essential instrument for South Asian nations to demonstrate their commitment to eradicating poverty by countering the falling incomes of low-wage, low-skilled workers and low-income families as well as by offsetting living expenses (housing, food, health care, and education) that are becoming more and more out of reach for these families. To protect workers, especially the less fortunate wage earners, some countries in the region have implemented minimum wage laws. All South Asian nations have labor laws and pay regulations in place, but the severity of these laws and how strictly they are enforced varies greatly.It would be difficult for workers and their representatives to express their legitimate demands through formal channels for resolving grievances and to obtain fair outcomes from negotiations without establishing and adopting a common set of indicators for guaranteeing workers' decent living throughout South Asia.Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Nepal are South Asian countries that set their minimum wage rates based on specific standards. There are no legal requirements in Sri Lanka for determining the minimum wage. The basis for minimum wages indicates that the cost of living provides a common base for minimum wage determination in five different countries. Bangladesh and Indiafind the minimum wage as a means of guaranteeing a respectable quality of life, and Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lankafind that combating inflation is a top priority.Every nation sets minimum pay according to industry. Pakistan and India are the two outliers; both have minimum wages for national, regional, and occupational categories. Although a sizable fraction of the non-agricultural work population is covered in Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan, the number of industries subject to minimum wage regulation is still relatively limited.Therefore, trade unions throughout South Asia must present plans to establish a standard living wage in the workplace. The program might involve negotiating an urgent revision to the current wage structure with the government and employers. They can also start initiatives to raise awareness of the living wage issue for workers in South Asia by providing relevant data, examples, and arguments. Trade unions should keep helping their members learn about labor laws, their rights as employees, and their roles in fostering positive working relationships in the workplace."The minimum wage is only applicable to Bangladesh's garments sector, and it has no application in any other one,"(TBS Report, 2020).On November 9, 2023, the government of Bangladesh announced a 56% increase in the minimum wage to BDT 12,500 (US$112). Bangladesh introduced the first minimum wage (BDT 627) in 1985 followed by BDT 930 (1994), BDT 1662 (2006), BDT 3000 (2010), BDT 5300 (2013), and BDT 8000 (2019).The minimum wage in India is set at INR 178 (US$2.16) per day, or INR 5340 (US$65) per month. In India, there is no national minimum wage. State, area, sector, skill level, and kind of job all have different minimum wage requirements. For instance, the minimum wage in West Bengal (effective July 1, 2023) is INR 9,784 for unskilled labor, INR 11,804 for skilled labor, and INR 13,023 for semi-skilled labor whereas the national minimum wage in Pakistan has been increased from PKR 25,000 to PKR 32,000 per month for unskilled labor(On July 1, 2023). India adopted the first minimum wage in 1948 and Pakistan adopted it in 1961.In 2023, Sri Lanka's minimum wage stayed at 12500 LKR (US$38.644) per month whereas the minimum salary in Nepal is NPR17,300.00 per month. On August 18, 2023, the minimum salary in Bhutan is set at BTN3,750.00 per month. The national minimum salary in the Maldives stayed at euro 327 per month in 2022, or 3,924 euros per year and Afghanistan's minimum salary has been set at AFN5,500 per month in 2023.The protection of workers from excessively low compensation is the goal of minimum wages. The salaries contribute to ensuring that everyone has a fair and just share in the benefits of growth and that everyone who works and needs protection receives a minimum wage. In addition, one component of a strategy to combat poverty and lessen inequality may be minimum wages. Systems of minimum wages ought to be established and crafted in a way that complements and strengthens other employment and social policies, such as collective bargaining. By the 1970 Minimum Wage Fixing Convention (No. 131), the social partners shall participate fully in this adjustment process.Although the minimum wage law represents a promise, its execution might not be flawless. Every nation's system contains some gaps that prevent workers from receiving a minimum wage. For social fairness and poverty alleviation, the minimum wage is a compelling policy tool. South Asian trade union organizations ought to keep negotiating with the government to launch welfare and social protection programs for their members and advocate for the establishment of national minimum wage boards to guarantee fair pay for laborers. To ensure that the political parties acknowledge the workers as a valid constituency and address their concerns and reasonable demands, such as the right to a decent living, they must continue to advocate for and act as pressure groups with the nation's major political parties. Minimum wage fixing mechanisms and enforcing legal compliance are essential to the efficacy of minimum wage legislation or rules.Dr. Soma Dhar is an economist based at the University of Chittagong, and Dr. Tapan Sarker is a Professor of Finance, based at the University of Southern Queensland, Australia