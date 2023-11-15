Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 November, 2023, 12:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Sher-e-Bangla Peace Award at Sweden Polytechnic Institute

Published : Wednesday, 15 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

Sher-e-Bangla Peace Award at Sweden Polytechnic Institute

Sher-e-Bangla Peace Award at Sweden Polytechnic Institute

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Nov 14: Acting Principal Abdul Matin Howlader and his organization Sweden Polytechnic Institute in Kaptai Upazila of the district have jointly got Sher-e-Bangla Peace Award-2023.

This prestigious award has been given for their outstanding contribution to the education and social services.

Former home minister Dr Mahiuddin Khan Alamgir, MP, as the chief guest, handed over the award to him at a function held in Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka recently.

Secretary of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq Research Institute Md RK Ripon, former secretary, cultural personnel and Member Secretary of Janmajayanti Utjapan Committee Pir Jada Shahidul Harun, former information secretary, BTRC Chairman and Convenor of Janmajayanti Jatiya Udjapon Committee Sayed Magur Morshed, among others, were present at the function.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sher-e-Bangla Peace Award at Sweden Polytechnic Institute
Youth gets life term for killing wife
World Diabetes Day observed in districts
Two found dead in C’nawabganj, Chattogram
Two electrocuted in Chandpur, Laxmipur
Six children drown in four districts
Two men arrested in rape cases
Deadly Sidr still makes coastal people panic


Latest News
Gas reserves found at Kailastila's abandoned well
10 BNP men sentenced in absentia for 2018 vandalism, crude bomb blast
Khokon Serniabat takes charge as Barishal mayor
93 BNP-men sued over torching bus in N'ganj
Biden, two others sued for ‘complicity’ in Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza
Three buses torched in Mirpur
Sanctions may be slapped if we take part in election: GM Quader
RAB arrests 426 on charges of sabotage, violence since Oct 28
Two private university buses set on fire in capital
Two buses torched in Mirpur
Most Read News
Expatriate's wife, two daughters found dead in Kishoreganj
PM opens 10,041 structures under 157 projects
Hamas has lost control in northern Gaza, claims Israeli military
Vehicular movement at Mirpur halts following workers' protest
Only visionary leadership can keep Bangladesh on the progressive track
'Future of Bangladeshi govt should be determined by people'
Two die as covered van hits pickup-van in Ctg
Polls schedule may be announced on Wednesday
BNP itself locked its Nayapaltan office: DMP
TCB starts selling oil-potato-onion-lentils in trucks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft