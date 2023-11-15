Sher-e-Bangla Peace Award at Sweden Polytechnic Institute

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Nov 14: Acting Principal Abdul Matin Howlader and his organization Sweden Polytechnic Institute in Kaptai Upazila of the district have jointly got Sher-e-Bangla Peace Award-2023.This prestigious award has been given for their outstanding contribution to the education and social services.Former home minister Dr Mahiuddin Khan Alamgir, MP, as the chief guest, handed over the award to him at a function held in Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka recently.Secretary of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq Research Institute Md RK Ripon, former secretary, cultural personnel and Member Secretary of Janmajayanti Utjapan Committee Pir Jada Shahidul Harun, former information secretary, BTRC Chairman and Convenor of Janmajayanti Jatiya Udjapon Committee Sayed Magur Morshed, among others, were present at the function.