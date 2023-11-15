Youth gets life term for killing wife

SIRAJGANJ, Nov 14: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a youth to life-term imprisonment for killing his wife in Ullapara Upazila in 2021.Sirajganj District and Sessions Judge Fazle Khoda Md Nazir handed down the verdict in the afternoon.The court also fined the convict Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.The condemned convict is Sobuj Pramanik, 26, a resident of Chala Village under the upazila.According to the case statement, Sobuj got married with the deceased Lima Khatun, seven years back. He often used to torture his wife over various issues since the marriage.On February 16, 2021, he started torturing Lima over a family dispute and then, strangled her to death.Later on, the deceased's father Bokul Pramanik lodged a murder case with the Ullapara Police Station.Being arrested, Sobuj gave his confessional statement before a court.Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing him as the lone accused.After hearing 13 witnesses and examining the case evidences, the court delivered the verdict on Monday afternoon in presence of the convict.Rashedul Islam, a stenographer of the court, confirmed the information.