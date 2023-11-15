World Diabetes Day observed in districts

The World Diabetes Day-2023 was observed on Tuesday across the country and the globe in a befitting manner.This year's theme of the Day is - "Diabetes: know your risk, know your response."To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Joypurhat, Narayanganj, Sirajganj and Nilphamari.BOGURA: On this occasion, District Diabetic Samity organized different programmes in the town.President of the Samity Advocate Mokbul Hossain Mukul inaugurated the Day's programme on the Samity office premises in the town at around 11 am after releasing balloons and flying pigeons.Then, a rally was brought out from there, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.After the rally, a free diabetes test camp was arranged on the District Diabetic Samity premises at around 12 pm. About 400 people were tested their diabetes at the camp.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the hall room of the Diabetes Samity Hospital with Advocate Mokbul Hossain Mukul in the chair.Joint General Secretary (GS) of the Samity Shah Md Akhteruzzaman Deuk, Organizational and Office Secretary AKM Fazlul Haque Rentu, and Treasurer AKM Shams Uddin Siddiquee, among others, were also present at the discussion moderated by Nutrition Officer of the hospital Farhana Soheni Oishi.JOYPURHAT: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.The programmes included bringing out a rally, arranging camp for free diabetes test and holding an awareness meeting.A rally was brought out from Diabetes Hospital premises at Babu Para in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held at the Diabetes Hospital with Joypurhat Diabetic Samity President Abdul Aziz Molla in the chair.GS of the Samity Belayet Hossain Lebu, Dr Fatematuzohora and Dr Mamun Isahaq, among others, also spoke at the programme moderated by Joint GS KHM Abdur Rahman Roni.Besides, a free diabetes test camp was also held there, where more than 200 people were tested.NARAYANGANJ: In this connection, a District Diabetic Samity brought out a rally in the city.The rally began from DIT Ali Ahmed Chunka Nagar Auditorium premises at around 8:30 am, which paraded the main streets of the city.District Diabetic Samity GS Delwar Hossain Chunnu and Executive Member Md Sayedul Islam Shakil, among others, were also present at the programme.Meanwhile, free diabetes test camps were held at Nagbari, Chasara and Deubhog in the city from 8 am till 12 pm.A discussion meeting was also held in the auditorium of Narayanganj Diabetes Hospital at Nagbari at noon.Narayanganj Civil Surgeon Dr Abul Fazal Muhammad Mushiur Rahman attended the meeting as the chief guest.SIRAJGANJ: Sirajganj Diabetic Association organized a walking programme, awareness meeting, free diabetic test and insulin distribution among poor patients and free medical camp on the occasion of the Day.A discussion meeting was held in the town.Sirajganj BMA President Dr Zahurul Haque Raza, Diabetes Specialists Dr AKM Ziaul Kabir and Dr Mir Shakhawat Hossain, and Associate Professor of Cardiology Department Dr Shamsul Alam Swapan, among others, also spoke at the programme.Earlier, a rally was brought out from Sirajganj Diabetic Hospital premises which circled the main roads of the town in the morning.JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI: Diabetic Association of Jaldhaka Upazila in the district provided free medical services to people on the occasion of the World Diabetes Day.A discussion meeting was organized at Jaldhaka Diabetic Association office in the upazila town on the occasion of Day and free medical services with the theme of 'Diabetes: know your risk, know your response'.The meeting was presided over by the organization's Vice-President Amjad Hossain Chowdhury.Jaldhaka Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdul Wahed Bahadur was present as the chief guest at the discussion while Upazila Nirbahi Officer Moinul Islam was the special guest and Dr Abu Hasan Rezwanul Kabir attended at the programme as the keynote speaker.Officer-in-Charge of Jaldhaka Police Station Abdur Rahim, Professor Azizul Islam, businessman Shahidul Islam, Azizul Islam, and Upazila Diabetic Samity GS Abdus Salam, among others, also spoke at the programme.Earlier, a rally was brought out in the morning, which paraded the main streets of the town.