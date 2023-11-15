Two found dead in C’nawabganj, Chattogram

Two people including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Chapainawabganj and Chattogram, on Monday.GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man from a mango orchard in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Robiul Islam, 25, son of late Roisuddin, a resident of Boro Bangeshwapur Village under Boalia Union in the upazila.According to locals, Robiul had been suffering from mental disorders for a long time. They, however, spotted his body hanging from a branch of a mango tree in an orchard in the afternoon and informed police.Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the scene, said Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gomastapur Police Station (PS).Later on, the body was sent to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.An unnatural death case was also filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her residence in Sitakunda Upazila of the district on Monday.The deceased was identified as Fatema Begum, 20, wife of Rabiul Hossain, a resident of Mandaritola area under Barabkunda Union in the upazila.Khurshid Alam, sub-inspector (SI) of Sitakunda PS, said that the hanging body of Fatema was found at her home. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.It is assumed that the woman might have committed suicide, but the reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.Necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the SI added.