Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 November, 2023, 12:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two found dead in C’nawabganj, Chattogram

Published : Wednesday, 15 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Chapainawabganj and Chattogram, on Monday.
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man from a mango orchard in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Robiul Islam, 25, son of late Roisuddin, a resident of Boro Bangeshwapur Village under Boalia Union in the upazila.
According to locals, Robiul had been suffering from mental disorders for a long time. They, however, spotted his body hanging from a branch of a mango tree in an orchard in the afternoon and informed police.
Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the scene, said Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gomastapur Police Station (PS).
Later on, the body was sent to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was also filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.
CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her residence in Sitakunda Upazila of the district on Monday.  
The deceased was identified as Fatema Begum, 20, wife of Rabiul Hossain, a resident of Mandaritola area under Barabkunda Union in the upazila.
Khurshid Alam, sub-inspector (SI) of Sitakunda PS, said that the hanging body of Fatema was found at her home. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
It is assumed that the woman might have committed suicide, but the reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.
Necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the SI added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sher-e-Bangla Peace Award at Sweden Polytechnic Institute
Youth gets life term for killing wife
World Diabetes Day observed in districts
Two found dead in C’nawabganj, Chattogram
Two electrocuted in Chandpur, Laxmipur
Six children drown in four districts
Two men arrested in rape cases
Deadly Sidr still makes coastal people panic


Latest News
Gas reserves found at Kailastila's abandoned well
10 BNP men sentenced in absentia for 2018 vandalism, crude bomb blast
Khokon Serniabat takes charge as Barishal mayor
93 BNP-men sued over torching bus in N'ganj
Biden, two others sued for ‘complicity’ in Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza
Three buses torched in Mirpur
Sanctions may be slapped if we take part in election: GM Quader
RAB arrests 426 on charges of sabotage, violence since Oct 28
Two private university buses set on fire in capital
Two buses torched in Mirpur
Most Read News
Expatriate's wife, two daughters found dead in Kishoreganj
PM opens 10,041 structures under 157 projects
Hamas has lost control in northern Gaza, claims Israeli military
Vehicular movement at Mirpur halts following workers' protest
Only visionary leadership can keep Bangladesh on the progressive track
'Future of Bangladeshi govt should be determined by people'
Two die as covered van hits pickup-van in Ctg
Polls schedule may be announced on Wednesday
BNP itself locked its Nayapaltan office: DMP
TCB starts selling oil-potato-onion-lentils in trucks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft