Wednesday, 15 November, 2023, 12:47 AM
Home Countryside

Two electrocuted in Chandpur, Laxmipur

Published : Wednesday, 15 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

A young man and a teenage boy were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Chandpur and Laxmipur, on Sunday.
CHANDPUR: An auto-rickshaw driver was electrocuted in Faridganj Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The incident took place in Charkumira Village under Faridganj Municipality at around 9 pm.
The deceased was identified as Mohsin Miji, 28, son of late Bashir Uddin, a resident of the aforesaid village.

According to the deceased's family members, Mohsin came in contact with a live electric wire at night when he was trying to connect his auto-rickshaw with a charger, which left him unconscious.

He was then rescued and taken to Faridganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.

Officer-in-Charge of Faridganj Police Station Pradip Mondal confirmed the incident.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Arman Hossain, 19, son of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Char Kadira area in the upazila.

It was known that Arman was working on fixing electric connection in a room at his house at around 9 am. At one stage, he came in contact with an electric wire, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Char Kadira Union Parishad Member Fazle Elahi Shamim confirmed the incident.



