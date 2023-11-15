Six children drown in four districts

Six minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Cumilla, Chattogram, Natore and Chandpur, on Monday.CUMILLA: Two minor boys drowned in a pond while taking bath in it in Nangolkot Upazila of the district on Monday.The deceased were identified as Ananda Sutradhar, 5, son of Liton Sutradhar, and Pabon Sutradhar, 5, son of Juboraj Sutradhar. Both of them were cousin brothers in relation and residents of Astagram East Para area under the upazila.Local sources said the cousins went to a pond near their house to take bath in the afternoon. As they did not return home for a long time, their family members searched for them and found them floating in the pond.CHATTOGRAM: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Banshkhali Upazila of the district on Monday.The deceased were identified as Rifat Mia, one and a half years old son of Ahmed Shafi, a resident of Boirag Para area under Shilkup Union in the upazila; and Muntasir, 3, son of Absar Uddin of Banshkhali Municipality area.Local sources said Muntasir slipped into a pond while playing on its bank in the morning. Getting no whereabouts of Muntasir for a long time, his family members searched for him and rescued him from the water body.He was then taken to Banshkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.In another incident, Rifat was playing on the yard of his house in Newazpara of Banshkhali Municipality area. Suddenly, he fell into a pond next to his house, and drowned there.Later on, the family members rescued him and rushed to Banshkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.Dr Hirok Kumar Pal and Dr Hasan, two on-duty physicians of the upazila health complex said both the children were brought dead at the hospital within a span of an hour.BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The deceased was identified as Irfan, 2, son of Sajedur Rahman and Shila Khatun of Maria Mandalpara Village under Panka Union in the upazila.Local and the deceased's family sources said Irfan fell in a pond next to the house in the morning while his family members were unaware of it.Later on, his mother saw him floating on water and rescued from the pond. He was then taken to Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.Officer-in-Charge of Bagatipara Model Police Station Nannu Khan confirmed the incident.CHANDPUR: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The deceased was identified as Arshi Jahan, 2, daughter of Mahbub Alam, a resident of Maligaon Village under Gandharbapur Uttar Union in the upazila.It was known that the girl fell down into a pond next to their house while she was playing near its bank at around 10 am.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Hajiganj Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.