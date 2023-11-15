Two men arrested in rape cases

Two men were arrested in different rape cases in separate drives in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Kurigram, recently.BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested an office assistant cum night guard of a primary school reportedly for raping a minor girl in Bancharampur Upazila of the district on Monday.The arrested man is Md Didar Mia, 30, a resident of Nijkandi Village.Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bancharampur Model Police Station (PS) Noor-e-Alam said Didar lured the girl, 7, a first grader of the school, telling that he will give her chocolates and took her to a bathroom of the school, where he violated her.The victim was taken to Bancharampur Health Complex after she returned home following the incident and started bleeding heavily, according to her mother.Later on, the on-duty doctors sent her to Brahmanbaria General Hospital for medical examination, said Monira Anjum Sathi, a doctor of Bancharampur Upazila Health Complex.The victim's mother filed a case with the PS and legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested a madrasa teacher in a case filed over raping a student in Dakshin Chat Village under Tilai Union of Bhurungamari Upazila in the district recently.The arrested is Masudur Rahman, 25, of the village and a teacher of Dakshin Chat GopalpurDarul Quran Nurani Madrasa.Bhurungamari PS OC Md Ruhul Amin said Masud raped the 12-year-old boy recently and threatened him not to tell anyone about the incident. But when the victim fell ill, he told his mother about the incident.The victim's mother filed a case with Bhurungamari PS in this regard, said the OC.Following this, police arrested the accused a day after the incident happened and produced him before the court for taking legal action against him, the OC added.