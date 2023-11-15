Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 November, 2023, 12:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two men arrested in rape cases

Published : Wednesday, 15 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondents

Two men were arrested in different rape cases in separate drives in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Kurigram, recently.
BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested an office assistant cum night guard of a primary school reportedly for raping a minor girl in Bancharampur Upazila of the district on Monday.
The arrested man is Md Didar Mia, 30, a resident of Nijkandi Village.
Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bancharampur Model Police Station (PS) Noor-e-Alam said Didar lured the girl, 7, a first grader of the school, telling that he will give her chocolates and took her to a bathroom of the school, where he violated her.
The victim was taken to Bancharampur Health Complex after she returned home following the incident and started bleeding heavily, according to her mother.
Later on, the on-duty doctors sent her to Brahmanbaria General Hospital for medical examination, said Monira Anjum Sathi, a doctor of Bancharampur Upazila Health Complex.
The victim's mother filed a case with the PS and legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.
BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested a madrasa teacher in a case filed over raping a student in Dakshin Chat Village under Tilai Union of Bhurungamari Upazila in the district recently.
The arrested is Masudur Rahman, 25, of the village and a teacher of Dakshin Chat GopalpurDarul Quran Nurani Madrasa.
Bhurungamari PS OC Md Ruhul Amin said Masud raped the 12-year-old boy recently and threatened him not to tell anyone about the incident. But when the victim fell ill, he told his mother about the incident.
The victim's mother filed a case with Bhurungamari PS in this regard, said the OC.
Following this, police arrested the accused a day after the incident happened and produced him before the court for taking legal action against him, the OC added.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sher-e-Bangla Peace Award at Sweden Polytechnic Institute
Youth gets life term for killing wife
World Diabetes Day observed in districts
Two found dead in C’nawabganj, Chattogram
Two electrocuted in Chandpur, Laxmipur
Six children drown in four districts
Two men arrested in rape cases
Deadly Sidr still makes coastal people panic


Latest News
Gas reserves found at Kailastila's abandoned well
10 BNP men sentenced in absentia for 2018 vandalism, crude bomb blast
Khokon Serniabat takes charge as Barishal mayor
93 BNP-men sued over torching bus in N'ganj
Biden, two others sued for ‘complicity’ in Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza
Three buses torched in Mirpur
Sanctions may be slapped if we take part in election: GM Quader
RAB arrests 426 on charges of sabotage, violence since Oct 28
Two private university buses set on fire in capital
Two buses torched in Mirpur
Most Read News
Expatriate's wife, two daughters found dead in Kishoreganj
PM opens 10,041 structures under 157 projects
Hamas has lost control in northern Gaza, claims Israeli military
Vehicular movement at Mirpur halts following workers' protest
Only visionary leadership can keep Bangladesh on the progressive track
'Future of Bangladeshi govt should be determined by people'
Two die as covered van hits pickup-van in Ctg
Polls schedule may be announced on Wednesday
BNP itself locked its Nayapaltan office: DMP
TCB starts selling oil-potato-onion-lentils in trucks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft