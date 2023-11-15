Deadly Sidr still makes coastal people panic

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, Nov 14: Cyclone Sidr-survived people in coastal Patharghata Upazila of the district demanded sustainable embankments to save life and property during any natural calamities including cyclone.Coastal people who experienced devastation due to the super cyclone Sidr came up with this demand as still its deadly manner makes them shocking.On November 15 in 2007, Sidr turned hostile with higher speed and hit the coastal region. It vandalised houses while trees got uprooted. Thousands of people died. Numerous families lost everything. Screaming and bewailing made air and sky heavier.On November 12 in 2007, the nature had turned wild. The weather office forecast the depression in the sea. On November 14 afternoon, it warned great danger signal number 10.According to the administrative initiative and awareness publicity, people took shelter in cyclone centres and different safe places. At that night, the wind got a bit cease, and people started to return to their own houses in the morning, with the great danger signal number continuing.Since November 15 afternoon, storm along with rain resumed to increase, and after 5pm, the telecommunication service was suspended, and by 6:30 pm, the highly surged Sidr started to move towards the coast. It has been transformed into cyclone at around 8 pm.Sidr started to move at 260 km speed per hour, causing a 10-12 foot rise to the normal level of tide that hit the coastal region. About 1 lakh 89 thousand and 785 houses were washed away from banks of Payra, Bishkhali and Boleshwar rivers.According to government statistics, Sidr killed 1,345 people in Barguna while 156 went missing; 37,064 acre of croplands got damaged; 900 kilometre (km) embankments were damaged and150 km partially damaged; and about 2 lakh and 461 families became victims. It also killed 30,499 cattle, 6 lakh 58 thousand and 259 poultry birds.Besides, communication infrastructure of road and water ways got disrupted.Though the catastrophe occurred 16 years back, coastal people are still in panic. Many fishers could not come back to their own families, and many could not restore normal life.Mostafa Chowdhury, president of Barguna District Fisher Trawler Association, said, most of fishers who were in the Bay of Bengal during the Sidr attack could not come back to their own families; many went down deep the sea; about 60 fishing trawlers went missing; and according to government estimate, 449 fishers went missing.Executive Director of NGO Trust and Journalist Mirza Shahidul Islam Khaled said, there is no alternative to constructing sustainable embankments to improve living standard of coastal people.Some parts of damaged embankments built in the 1960s were repaired, but still many dams are lying risky, he added.