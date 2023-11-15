Video
Wednesday, 15 November, 2023, 12:47 AM
Home Foreign News

Israel army says seizes Gaza parliament, other Hamas bodies

Published : Wednesday, 15 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

JERUSALEM, Nov 14:  The Israeli army said Tuesday it had captured parliament and other government insitutions run by Hamas in Gaza City, as its forces deepened their offensive in the Palestinian territory.

Military units "took over the Hamas parliament, the government building, the Hamas police headquarters and an engineering faculty that served as an institute for the production and development of weapons," the army said in a statement.    �AFP



