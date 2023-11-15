Video
Joty, Pinky make rankings jumps after ODI series win against Pakistan

Published : Wednesday, 15 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty and experienced batter Fargana Hoque gain massive jumps in the ICC Women's Player Rankings after Women's Championship ODI series between Bangladesh and Pakistan, confirmed an ICC media release on Tuesday.

Matches two and three of the series were factored into the latest update made by the ICC, with Nigar Sultana Joty's side coming back from defeat in the first game of the series to clinch a 2-1 series result.

On home soil in Mirpur, Bangladesh levelled the ODI series with a Super Over victory, before claiming a calm seven-wicket win over their rivals in a calm chase with 26 balls to spare.

The Bangladesh captain was the Player of the Match in the second ODI to bring the series level, making 54 and claiming three dismissals, also adding 18 unbeaten runs in the series-winning match.

The run led to a five-place jump in the ODI batting rankings to join Laura Delany (488) in a tie for 28th.

Fargana Hoque Pinky remains Bangladesh's highest-ranked batter, jumping four places to 16th with 62 in the third ODI to go with 40 in the second meeting earlier in the rankings week. Her rating of 575 is a career-high.

Bangladesh bowlers Fahima Khatun and Rabeya Khan made moves of eight and 10 spots respectively further down the bowling list.



