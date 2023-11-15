Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 November, 2023, 12:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BCB waits for disciplinary committee report on Shakib and Tamim

Published : Wednesday, 15 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is waiting for the report on Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal from the disciplinary committee after which they will decide about the action they can take against the two most powerful cricketers of the country.

The BCB thinks the interview of Shakib and Tamim, leading up to the big tournament like ICC Cricket World Cup disrupted the harmony of the team which led to a disastrous campaign, said media committee chairman Tanvir Islam Titu.

"In Bangladesh context, Shakib, Tamim, Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim are big cricketers. They have huge fan base. They are legendary cricketers. They should be aware about the code of conducts and their contracts," Titu said on Tuesday.

"If they hadn't given such interviews right before the World Cup, we wouldn't have been in such an awkward position. It probably would've been better for the team."

Having said that Titu informed he wasn't aware of their interview. Tamim posted a 12-minute video on his facebook in which he blamed a top official of BCB to play dirty game although he didn't name the official.

He said due to the dirty game, he skipped the World Cup. Just some hours after his facebook video post, Shakib gave an interview to a local TV station, slamming Tamim Iqbal. When Shakib's interview was aired, the team left for India for the World Cup.

The BCB was silent throughout the World Cup although the issue created huge uproar.

"When a tournament is going on, we solely focus on that. The team has returned now. So the disciplinary committee will prepare a report. Based on that report, we'll hold a discussion," Titu said.

"The issue is unfortunate and it hurts the team. I think it disrupted team's harmony."

Bangladesh ended their World Cup mission with just two wins from nine matches. They were the first team to be eliminated from the semifinal race even though the last four spot was their primary target.

Titu also believes the media should take the blame for the chaos leading up to the team's World Cup campaign in India.

"The thing is when we start blaming everyone, the media also should take the onus for their role. I believe that we and media are on the same side as our primary target is to develop cricket. We are all here because of cricket. If cricket doesn't survive, we also wouldn't be here. So therefore it would've been better if such questions were not brought up at that time," he said.     �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Joty, Pinky make rankings jumps after ODI series win against Pakistan
BCB waits for disciplinary committee report on Shakib and Tamim
Taskin ruled out of New Zealand Tests
Booters are high in spirits
Lata returns in Tigresses squad for South Africa tour
Williamson relishing 'special' India semi-final
Bangladesh's World Cup fiasco: dissection of grounds
Djokovic top of the world after sinking Rune at ATP Finals


Latest News
Gas reserves found at Kailastila's abandoned well
10 BNP men sentenced in absentia for 2018 vandalism, crude bomb blast
Khokon Serniabat takes charge as Barishal mayor
93 BNP-men sued over torching bus in N'ganj
Biden, two others sued for ‘complicity’ in Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza
Three buses torched in Mirpur
Sanctions may be slapped if we take part in election: GM Quader
RAB arrests 426 on charges of sabotage, violence since Oct 28
Two private university buses set on fire in capital
Two buses torched in Mirpur
Most Read News
Expatriate's wife, two daughters found dead in Kishoreganj
PM opens 10,041 structures under 157 projects
Hamas has lost control in northern Gaza, claims Israeli military
Vehicular movement at Mirpur halts following workers' protest
Only visionary leadership can keep Bangladesh on the progressive track
'Future of Bangladeshi govt should be determined by people'
Two die as covered van hits pickup-van in Ctg
Polls schedule may be announced on Wednesday
BNP itself locked its Nayapaltan office: DMP
TCB starts selling oil-potato-onion-lentils in trucks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft