BCB waits for disciplinary committee report on Shakib and Tamim

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is waiting for the report on Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal from the disciplinary committee after which they will decide about the action they can take against the two most powerful cricketers of the country.The BCB thinks the interview of Shakib and Tamim, leading up to the big tournament like ICC Cricket World Cup disrupted the harmony of the team which led to a disastrous campaign, said media committee chairman Tanvir Islam Titu."In Bangladesh context, Shakib, Tamim, Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim are big cricketers. They have huge fan base. They are legendary cricketers. They should be aware about the code of conducts and their contracts," Titu said on Tuesday."If they hadn't given such interviews right before the World Cup, we wouldn't have been in such an awkward position. It probably would've been better for the team."Having said that Titu informed he wasn't aware of their interview. Tamim posted a 12-minute video on his facebook in which he blamed a top official of BCB to play dirty game although he didn't name the official.He said due to the dirty game, he skipped the World Cup. Just some hours after his facebook video post, Shakib gave an interview to a local TV station, slamming Tamim Iqbal. When Shakib's interview was aired, the team left for India for the World Cup.The BCB was silent throughout the World Cup although the issue created huge uproar."When a tournament is going on, we solely focus on that. The team has returned now. So the disciplinary committee will prepare a report. Based on that report, we'll hold a discussion," Titu said."The issue is unfortunate and it hurts the team. I think it disrupted team's harmony."Bangladesh ended their World Cup mission with just two wins from nine matches. They were the first team to be eliminated from the semifinal race even though the last four spot was their primary target.Titu also believes the media should take the blame for the chaos leading up to the team's World Cup campaign in India."The thing is when we start blaming everyone, the media also should take the onus for their role. I believe that we and media are on the same side as our primary target is to develop cricket. We are all here because of cricket. If cricket doesn't survive, we also wouldn't be here. So therefore it would've been better if such questions were not brought up at that time," he said. �BSS