Taskin ruled out of New Zealand Tests

Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed was ruled out of the two-match Test series against New Zealand as he suffered a muscle tear during the ICC Cricket World Cup.He also sustained a shoulder injury during the tournament and was sidelined for two matches.After returning to the country along with the rest of the team members following Bangladesh's disastrous World Cup campaign, he met the medical team.The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), however, wanted to give him the rest from the series, considering his workload. His injury made the decision easier. The Tigers will also be without the service of ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and fast bowler Ebadot Hossain, who is the vital cog of the Bangladesh's Test.Shakib fractured his index finger during his match winning 65 ball-82 against Sri Lanka in Bangladesh's penultimate World Cup match."Since he has the fracture, his bandage will be taken off at least after four weeks. So there is no way that he can play the Test series. Taskin will also be rested to heal his injury," BCB medical department informed the media today.The medical department also informed that veteran batter Mahmudullah Riyad underwent an MRI on his left hand yesterday as he sustained an injury while batting against Australia in Bangladesh's last World Cup match. His report will be available tomorrow (Wednesday). Mahmudullah, however, had already retired from the Test format. �BSS